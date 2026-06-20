Rock History covering The Cult, Foreigner and a birthday shared by Michael Anthony and Brian Wilson June 20th, 2001 The Cut rise, 1978 Foreigner see double and a birthday shared by Michael Anthony and Brian Wilson.

Mick Jones talks about the making of Foreigner's Double Vision | Today in Rock June 20

June 20th, 2001 The Cult release their album “Beyond Good And Evil.” The album features their hit “Rise.”

Today in 1978, Foreigner release their second album “Double Vision.” You can watch our conversation about the album with the band’s founder, guitarist and songwriter, Mick Jones, at the top of the page.

A couple Rock birthdays on the calendar today. Born today in 1954 bassist and vocalist Michael Anthony of Van Halen, Chickenfoot and Sammy Hagar and The Circle. Born today in 1942, producer, songwriter, singer and co-founder of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson.

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