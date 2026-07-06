Rock History covering a disagreement between Neil Young and MTV, plus Roger Waters and Pink Floyd July 6th, 1988 Neil Young and MTV disagree, 1977 Roger Waters gets insoired, 1967 a first for Pink Floyd.

July 6th, 1988, MTV refuses to play the new video from Neil Young. It’s for his song “this Note’s For You.” The reason why they refuse, they have a policy of not playing songs that mention products. Neil’s song is actually a parody of ad campaigns. So within the song, he mentions Coke, Pepsi, Miller and Bud. Down the line they do change their mind and end up playing the video. But as of this date, they had refused.

Today in 1977, Pink Floyd playing at Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Roger Waters ends up spitting on a fan who’s trying to climb across barricades to get on to the stage. He also ends up yelling at the audience for setting off fireworks. This event inspires him to write the entire album “The Wall.”

On this date in 1967, another landmark event for Pink Floyd as they appear on Top Of The Pops for the first time, to perform their single “See Emily Play.”

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