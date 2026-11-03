Rock History covering Eric Clapton, Rage Against The Machine, The Eagles, The Crystals and Adam Ant November 3rd, 2004 Eric Clapton at the palace, 1992 Rage Against The Machine’s first, 1979 The Eagles on top, The Crystals at #1 and happy birthday Adam Ant.

November 3rd, 2004, Eric Clapton is made a CBE, a commander of the British Empire by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace.

Today in 1992, Rage Against the Machine released their debut album. It’s filled with incendiary protest songs like “Bullet in the Head”, “Freedom” and “Know Your Enemy.

Today in 1979, The Eagles go to the top of the album charts, hitting number one with “The Long Run.” It stays in the top spot for the rest of the year, another nine weeks.

Today in 1962, The Crystals hit number one on the singles chart with “He’s A Rebel.” The problem? Not one member of The Crystals appears on the record. Phil Spector sent Darlene Love into the studio to sing it, which she did very well, and The Crystals first learned about the song when they heard it on the radio. Things have now been corrected, so if you were to go out and buy the record today, it would be listed with Darlene Love as the artist.

And then we take a look at the Rock calendar. We find a birthday on it. Born today in 1954, Stuart Goddard, who you may know better as Adam Ant.

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