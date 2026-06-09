Rock History covering Gene Simmons, Genesis, and Johnny Depp, Jon Lord and Les Paul share a birthday June 9th, 2017 Gene Simmons of Kiss makes an application, 1986 Genesis go unseen, Johnny Depp of The Hollywood Vampires, Jon Lord of Deep Purple and Whitesnake and Les Paul share a birthday today.

June 9th, 2017, Gene Simmons files a trademark application for the Devil’s horns, which he says he invented back in 1974.

Today in 1986 Genesis release their album “Invisible Touch.” It is their most successful album and the title track goes on to become the band’s only #1 hit.

There are a few Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. Born today in 1963, Johnny Depp. Maybe you’re thinking, what does this actor have to do with a Rock birthday. Johnny starred in the video for Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers “Into The Great Wide Open,” he played guitar on an album by Patty Smith and he’s alos a member of the band, The Hollywood Vampires, along with Joe Perry from Aerosmith and Alice Cooper. Born today in 1941, Jon Lord, keyboardist, not only from from Deep Purple, but also Whitesnake. Born on this date in 1915, Les Paul. He is credited with creating the solid body electric guitar. One of the most well known guitars in all of Rock, the Les Paul. So many guitarists play Les Pauls, including Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.

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