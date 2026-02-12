Rock History covering Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest, David Bowie, Rush, The Beatles and Ray Manzarek February 12th, 2018 Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest makes an announcement, 1997 David Bowie gets a star, 1981 Rush release “Moving Pictures”, 1964 The Beatles visit ends and we remember Ray Manzarek on his birthday.

February 12th, 2018 Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton announces he is retiring from touring. He retirement is due to Parkinsons Disease which he was diagnosed with years earlier.

Today in 1997 David Bowie gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. An honor he most certainly deserved.

On this date in 1981 Rush release their album “Moving Pictures.” The album includes Rush classics like “Tom Sawyer”, “YYZ” and “Limelight.” It also features the fimal 10 minute studio recording of the track “The Camera Eye.”

In 1964 The Beatles wrap up their first US visit by doing two shows at Carnegie Hall in New York City. In 1939 keyboardist for The Doors, Ray Manzarek is born in Chicago. Ray’s playing style clearly helped The Doors create a unique sound. Sadly we lost Ray in 2013.