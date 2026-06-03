Rock History covering Graceland, The Eagles, The Doors, Billy Powell and Ian Hunter share a birthday June 3rd, 1982 Elvis welcomes the world home, 1972 The Eagles go easy, 1967 The Doors burn it up, and a birthday shared by Billy Powell and Ian Hunter.

June 3rd, 1982, for the first time ever, Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis, Tennessee, Graceland, is open to the public. It becomes avacation destination for people all over the globe.

Today in 1972 The Eagles release their hit single “Take It Easy.”

On this date in 1967 The Doors release “Light My Fire” as a single. The funny thing is, if you buy The Doors album that has “Light My Fire” on it, you’re going to find the song clocks in at 6:50. The single version of the song clocks in at 2:52. A bit more radio friendly. But most Rock purists prefer the version that is nearly 7 minutes long.

A couple Rock birthdays on the calendar today. Born in 1952 keyboardist from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Billy Powell. Born today in 1939, solo artist and front man for Mott The Hoople, Ian Hunter.

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