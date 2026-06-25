Rock History covering guitarist Hillel Slovak, David Paich, Tim Finn, Allen Lanier and Ian McDonald

June 25th, 1988, we lose Hillel Slovak, guitarist for Red Hot Chili Peppers. He passes away from a drug overdose. His is only 26 years old. He moved with his family to the United States from Israel when he was only five years old. He ended up meeting some of the other members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers in high school. After his passing the band certainly recorded some tributes to him.

We also have to say happy birthday to a few rockers born on this date. Born today in 1954, keyboardist, vocalist and songwriter from Toto, David Paich. David’s written some of the best known songs from Toto, including “Rosanna” and “Africa.” Born today in 1952, Tim Finn from Crowded House and Split Enz. In both those bands he was with his brother Neil. Born on this date in 1946, Allen Lanier, one of the original members of Blue Oyster Cult. Also born today in 1946, Ian McDonald, a member of both Foreigner and King Crimson.

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