Rock History with John Fogerty, Metallica, AC/DC, Kiss with Eric Carr and Bob Dylan goes electric July 25th, 2010 John Fogerty knocks it out of the park, 1983 Metallica’s first, 1980 AC/DC get colorful, 1980 KISS get a new beat and 1965 Bob Dylan shocks.

July 25th, 2010, John Fogerty performs at the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductions. His song, “Centerfield”, that’s what he performs, and the song is also the only song inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. And at the ceremony, John donates a guitar that’s shaped like a baseball bat.

Today in 1983, Metallica released their debut album, “Kill ‘Em All.” This is just three months after they part ways with Dave Mustaine.

On this date in 1980, AC/DC released “Back in Black.” This is the first album that they put out after the passing of their frontman, Bon Scott. They’re bring in Brian Johnson to the band. He does a fantastic job. The album, one of the best selling albums in the world, period. Below you can check out a clip of an interview I did with Brian Johnson where he spoke about writing and recording the album.

Brian Johnson on writing and recording "Back In Black" | Today In Rock July 25

Also today in 1980, Eric Carr does his first gig as a member of KISS.

On this date in 1965, Bob Dylan plays at the Newport Folk Festival. Something goes different though, he goes electric. He plugs in. He plays with members of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and the folkies go nuts. They actually threaten to literally pull the plug on his set.

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