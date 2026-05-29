Rock History covering Kiss, Van Halen, The US Festival, The Rolling Stones and Melissa Etheridge May 29th, 1983 a sort of last for Kiss, 1983 a huge payday for Van Halen, 1971 The Rolling Stones are on top and happy birthday Melissa Etheridge

May 29th, 1983 Kiss play their final show in makeup. That is, until their reunion tour in 1996, when all four original members of the band get back together, and they take the stage in full makeup.

Also today in 1983 Van Halen play Day 2, Heavy Metal Day, of Steve Wozniak’s US Festival. For this performance they’re paid $1.5 million. This is the argest amount that any band had been paid up to that point for a single performance.

On this date in 1971 The Rolling Stones hit the top of the singles chart with “Brown Sugar,” as it takes the #1 slot.

A Rock birthday on today’s calendar. Born today in 1961, Melissa Etheridge.

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