Rock History covering Levon Helm, Blondie, Led Zeppelin and a happy birthday to Rod Morgenstein

April 19th,2012 unfortunately we lose Levon Helm, drummer and singer from The Band. Levon had an amazing voice, very soulful and very emotive and his skills behind the drum kit were amazing as well. But he wasn’t just a musician. Levon was an actor as well. If you saw the movie about Loretta Lynn, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” you’d have seen Levon playing Loretta’s father in the film.

Today in 1980 Blondie got to #1 on the charts with “Call Me.” It is the theme song from the Richard Gere movie “American Gigolo.”

On this date in 1969 Led Zeppelin peak on the charts at #80 with their first single “Good Times, Bad Times.” It isn’t just their first single. It’s also the first song, on the first side of their first album.

Born today in 1953, drummer extraordinaire from The Dixie Dregs and Winger, Rod Morgenstein.

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