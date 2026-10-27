Rock History covering Lou Reed, Iron Maiden, Bruce Springsteen, Scott Weiland, KK Downing and more October 27th, 2013 we lose Lou Reed, 1979 Iron Maiden on the cover, 1975 Bruce Springsteen on two covers, and a birthday shared by Scott Weiland, K.K. Downing and Gary W. Tallent.

October 27th, 2013, sadly, we lose one-time member of Velvet Underground and a very accomplished solo artist, Lou Reed.

Today in 1979, Iron Maiden, a band that’s been rejected by every record label they approach, ends up on the cover of UK magazine Sounds. They’re championed as leaders of the new British heavy metal movement. The hype turns out to be true. The band does get signed to EMI. They put out their first album in April 1980 and become one of the top UK metal bands.

Today in 1975, Bruce Springsteen simultaneously ends up on the covers of Time and Newsweek. It happens amid the popularity of Bruce’s third album, Born to Run.

Then we take a look at the calendar, a few rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1967. Singer from Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver Scott Weiland, born today in 1951, former guitarist from Judas Priest, K.K. Downing, and born today in 1949, bassist from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, Garry W. Tallent.

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