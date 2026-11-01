Rock History covering Nirvana, Talking Heads, George Harrison, Rick Allen, Anthony Kiedis and more November 1st, 1994 Nirvana acoustic, 1976 Talking Heads sign, 1968 George Harrison goes first and a birthday shared by Rick Allen, Anthony Kiedis, Lyle Lovett and Jim Steinman.

November 1st, 1994 Nirvana’s “MTV Unplugged in New York” album is released.

Today in 1976, Talking Heads signed with Sire Records. Now about a year earlier, they’d been offered a record deal which they passed on because they wanted to make sure that they were studio ready before they signed the deal.

Today in 1968, George Harrison releases Wonderwall music. It makes him the first Beatle to release a solo album. It’s a very influential album, in fact, even influencing Oasis and their song Wonderwall.

Then we take a look at the rock calendar. We find a few rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1963, a guy who I count among my friends, drummer from Def Leppard, Rick Allen, born today in 1962, singer from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anthony Kiedis. Born today in 1957, Lyle Lovett, and born today in 1947, songwriter who is behind so many hits from Meat Loaf and many other people, the late, great Jim Steinman.

Happy Birthday Rick Allen | Today In Rock Novemver 1

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