Rock History covering Ozzy, Talking Heads, Tom Petty, BTO, Zeppelin, Patrick Simmons and Peter Tosh October 19th, 2024 Ozzy gets in, 1984 Talking Heads on the big screen, 1979 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers break through, 1974 BTO are not, 1968 a last for Zeppelin and a birthday shared by Patrick Simmons and Peter Tosh.

October 19th, 2024, Ozzy Osbourne is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. Also getting in on the same day, Foreigner and Peter Frampton.

Today in 1984, the Talking Heads concert film “Stop Making Sense” opens in theaters and it becomes a very good success for the band.

Today in 1979, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released their third album, their breakthrough, “Damn the Torpedoes.” The album contains hits like “Don’t Do Me Like That” and the song that really breaks the band, “Refugee.”

Today in 1974, Bachman and Turner Overdrive go to number one on the album charts with their album, “Not Fragile.” The album has hits on it like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Roll On Down the Highway.”

Today in 1968 at Liverpool University, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham performed for the final time as The New Yardbirds. Obviously, in the future, they come to be known as Led Zeppelin.

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar, find a couple birthdays on it. Born today in 1948, guitarist, singer-songwriter from Doobie Brothers, Patrick Simmons, and born today in 1944, reggae musician Peter Tosh.

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