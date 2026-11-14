Rock History covering Pink Floyd, Travis Barker, Frankie Banali, Alec John Such and James “JY” Young

November 14, 1967, Pink Floyd set out on their very first UK tour. They do it with a show at Royal Albert Hall that the opening act for the headliner, Jimi Hendrix. Now this is a pre-David Gilmour lineup of the band, so we’re talking about Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Rick Wright, and Syd Barrett.

Then we take a look at the calendar, find a few rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1975. Drummer from Blink-182, Travis Barker. Born today in 1953. The late drummer from Quiet Riot, Frankie Banali. And there’s a very famous story about when the band was recording their biggest hit, their cover of Slade’s “Cum On Feel the Noize.” Singer Kevin Dubrow didn’t want to do the cover, but Frankie Banali got into the studio to lay down the drums first. And as soon as Kevin heard the beat, he knew it was going to be a big hit. So he was outside the studio glass, flipping the bird to Frankie. Born today in 1951, the late former bassist from Bon Jovi, Alec John Such, and born today in 1949. Guitarist, singer-songwriter from Styx, James J.Y. Young.

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