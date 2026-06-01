Rock History covering The Runaways, The Eagles, John Lennon and Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones June 1st, 1976 The Runaways debut, 1972 The Eagles first landing, 1969 John Lennon takes a chance and happy birthday to Ron Wood.

June 1st, 1976 The Runaways release their self-titled debut album. This is an all girl, teen band. The members, on bass Jackie Fox, Sandy West on drums, the guitar players are Joan Jett and Lita Ford and the band’s singer, Cherie Currie. This is definitle a band with an edge, and very well known for their signature song “Cherry Bomb.”

Today in 1972 The Eagles release their self-titled debut album. This is a band that has very successfully mixed Country and Rock together. The album features now classic tunes from the band, “Take It Easy”, “Witchy Woman” and “Peaceful, Easy Feeling.” Before becoming a band known as The Eagles, they were operating as Linda Ronstadt’s backup band.

In Montreal on this date in 1969, Jon Lennon and Yoko Ono wrap up their Bed In For Peace by recording the song “Give Peace A Chance.”

A birthday on today’s Rock calendar. Born today in 1947, guitarist for both The Faces and The Rolling Stones and an accomplished artist, Ron Wood.

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