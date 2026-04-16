Rock History covering Temple of The Dog, a Queen first and a couple firsts for The Rolling Stones April 16th, 1991 Temple of The Dog make their only release, 1974 Queen make their live US debut, 1971 The Rolling Stones first release on their own label and in 1964 their self-titled debut album comes out.

April 16th, 1991 the “Temple Of The Dog” album is released. The album is a one off done in tribute to Andrew Wood, the singer from the band Mother Love Bone. Temple of The Dog is a band consisting of members from Soundgarden and Pearl Jam combined.

Today in 1974 Queen make their live US debut. They do it at Regis College in Denver, Colorado, as an opening act for Mott The Hoople. Part of this tour was depicted in the film “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Unfortunately, Queen’s participation in the tour was cut short when guitarist Brian May came down with Hepatitis.

On this date in 1971 The Rolling Stones make their first release on their own label, Rolling Stones Records. The release is the 45 of “Brown Sugar.” The label is easily recognizeable being yellow with The Stones lips and tongue logo on it.

Today in 1964 in the UK, The Rolling Stones release their self-titled debut album. Out of the album’s twelve tracks, there is only one written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, “Tell Me (You’re Coming Back).”

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