Rock History discussing Ace Frehley, RHCP, The Stones, Creedence, Jimi Hendrix, Flea and Bob Weir October 16th, 2025 we lose Ace Frehley, 1991 Chili Peppers hit the road, 1974 a Stones release, 1972 CCR at the end, 1968 Jimi Hendrix electric, and a birthday shared by Flea and Bob Weir.

October 16th, 2025. Sadly, Ace Frehley, solo artist, guitarist from Kiss, passes away at 74 years old.

Today in 1991, the Red Hot Chili Peppers kick off their “Blood, Sugar, Sex, Magik” Tour. They do it in Madison, Wisconsin. Their opening acts, Smashing Pumpkins and a new band, Pearl Jam.

Today in 1974, The Rolling Stones released their album, “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll.” This album includes songs like the title track and their cover, of The Temptations, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”

Today in 1972, Creedence Clearwater Revival calls it quits.

Today in 1968, The Jimi Hendrix Experience releases their final studio album, Electric Ladyland. It includes hits like “All Along the Watchtower” and “Crosstown Traffic.”

Then we take a look at the calendar. We find a couple Rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1962, bassist from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea, and born today in 1947, the late Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead.

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