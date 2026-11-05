Rock History discussing Aerosmith, Johnny Cash, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, The Who and Bryan Adams November 5th, 2012 Aerosmith go home, 2002 Johnny Cash comes around, 1971 Elton John mad, 1970 Led Zeppelin single, 1965 The Who generation, and happy birthday Bryan Adams.

November 5th, 2012, that the building at 1325 Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, where the five members of Aerosmith shared an apartment in the 1970s, is declared a historic landmark. And to celebrate the occasion, the band plays a free concert outside the building for thousands of their fans.

Today in 2002, Johnny Cash releases his album, “American IV: The Man Comes Around.” This is the final album that Johnny releases before he passes 10 months later. Like the other three albums in this series, it’s produced by Rick Rubin. Johnny’s cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” gets a startling video which shows Johnny looking back over his life knowing that he’s near the end.

Today in 1971, Elton John releases his fourth album, “Mad Man Across the Water”, which includes songs like “Levon” and “Tiny Dancer.”

Today in 1970, Led Zeppelin released the “Immigrant Song” as a 45 with the non-album B-side of “Hey, Hey, What Can I Do?”

Today in 1965, The Who released their classic, “My Generation” in the United States.

And then we take a look at the calendar, find a rock birthday on it. Born today in 1959, Canadian rocker Bryan Adams.

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