Rock History discussing The Allman Brothers Band, Pink Floyd, Kiss, Journey and Charlie Daniels October 28th, 2014, The Allman Brothers Band finale, 1983 Pink Floyd set a reacord, 1978 Kiss in a movie, 1977 a Journey debut, and we remember Charlie Daniels on his birthday.

October 28th, 2014, the Allman Brothers Band played the Beacon Theater. Now this is something they’ve been doing in the spring for years, peeking at the Beacon. And I actually had the honor to bring the band on stage there a number of times, but this performance is their final one. It goes for more than four hours. By the time it wraps up, it’s the following day. which is actually the anniversary of the passing of Duane Allman.

Today in 1983, Pink Floyd set a record with “Dark Side of the Moon” for the most weeks on the chart. This album still holds that record at over 900 weeks on the charts.

Today in 1978, Kiss have their TV movie, “Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park.” Many people have a lot to say about the movie. Let’s just say it has a cult following.

Today in 1977 at the Old Waldorf in San Francisco, Steve Perry makes his debut as a singer of Journey.

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar. We find a birthday on it. Born today in 1936, the late great Charlie Daniels.

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