Rock History discussing Chris Cornell, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan plus Paul Di’Anno and Bill Bruford May 17th, 2017 we lose Chris Cornell, 1987 Tom Petty gets burned, 1966 Bob Dylan live and a birthday shared by Paul Di’Anno and Bill Bruford.

May 17th, 2017 after performing in Detroit with Soundgarden, Chris Cornell is found dead of an apparent suicide at only 52 years old.

Today in 1987 Tom Petty’s home in Encino, California, burns to the ground. It turns out to be arson and the perpetrators are never caught. Tom and his family escape physically unharmed, but they are traumatized by the event.

On this date in 1966 Bob Dylan plays the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England. An album of that night’s show is released decades later. In a joke, the abum is released as “Live At The Royal Albert Hall” in quotes, because for years that is how it has been bootlegged. It’s a very important comcert because Bob had just recently gone electric and at the show right before the played the final song, “Like A Rolling Stone,” someone from the audience shouts out “Judas.” Because the folk audience with upset with Bob for having gone rock and electric. After the audience member said that, Bob replied, “I don’t believe you. You’re a liar.” And then he is heard off microphone, saying to the band before they launch into the song, “Play fucking loud.”

A couple rock birthdays show up on today’s calendar. Born in 1959 original singer from Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Aanno. Born today in 1949 drummer from Yes and King Crimson, Bill Bruford.

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