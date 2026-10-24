Rock History discussing, Cream, John Fogerty, Paul McCartney, Santana and happy birthday Bill Wyman

October 24th, 2005, after having done four shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Cream bring their reunion tour to the United States, where they do the first of three sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

Today in 1988, John Fogerty’s trial begins. He’s been accused of plagiarism. The accusation is that the song “Old Man Down the Road” uses elements of the Creedence Clearwater revival song “Run Through the Jungle”, which John also wrote. The suit is being brought by John’s nemesis, Saul Zaentz, who at the time owns the rights to “Run Through The Jungle.” John ultimately wins the case because really, how can you plagiarize from yourself?

Today in 1979, the Guinness Book of World Records presents Paul McCartney with a Rhodium album in honor of being the greatest-selling songwriter in the history of recorded music, with 43 platinum hits and over 100 million records sold.

Today in 1970, Santana go to #1 on the album charts with “Abraxas.” This is an album that features classics from the band like “Oye Como Va” and their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Black Magic Woman.”

Then we take a look at the calendar. We find a rock birthday on it. Born today in 1936, former bassist from The Rolling Stones, Bill Wyman.

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