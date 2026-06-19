Rock History discussing David Bowie, Motley Crue and saying happy birthday to Ann Wilson of Heart June 19th, 2004 a lollipop for David Bowie, 1987 Motley Crue take girls on the road, and happy birthday to Ann Wilson of Heart.

June 19th, 2004, David Bowie is on stage in Oslo, Norway. A fan in the audience hurls a lollipop onto the stage. It wedges itself in David’s eye. What makes this even more dangerous and bizarre is that David has an enlarged and frozen pupil since childhood. David stops the concert, walks off stage and luckily excapes serious injury.

Today in 1987 Motley Crue begin their “Girls, Girls, Girls” tour. This tour features a lot of things, including an inflatable Harley, lots of pyro and a contraption that will spin Tommy Lee upside down while he’s playing the drums. When the tour first begins, Whitesnake is opening act. As the tour continues, they bring a new band on to be the opener. That band, Guns N’ Roses.

Taking a look at today’s calendar, we find a Rock birthday. Born today in 1950, Ann Wilson of Heart. Easily one of the greatest voices in all of Rock.

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