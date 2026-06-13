Rock History discussing DJ Fontana, Anita Pallenberg, The Rolling Stones, Mick Taylor and Colin Hay June 13th, 2018 we lose D.J. Fontana, 2017 we lose Anita Pallenberg, 1969 The Rolling Stones and Mick Taylor make an introduction, 1967 Colin Hay of Men At Work makes a move.

June 13th, 2018, we lose D.J. Fontana. He is probably best known for having played the drums with Elvis Presley.

Today in 2017 we lose Anita Pallenberg. SHe was very involved with Keith Richards, living with him for many years, having a few kids with him, and she also inspired a few Stones songs, including “You Got The Silver” and “Happy.”

On this date in 1969 at a press conference, Mick Taylor is introduced as the new guitarist for The Rolling Stones.

Today in 1967, Colin Hay at 14 years old moves with his family from Scotland to Australia. In later years, he goes on to form the band Men At Work, which becomes one of Australia’s best known bands.

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