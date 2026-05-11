Rock History discussing Foreigner, Stevie Ray Vaughan, John Lennon, Butch Trucks and Eric Burdon May 11th, 2011 a loss from Foreigner, 1995 an all star tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, 1972 John Lennon and the FBI and a birthday shared by Butch Trucks and Eric Burdon.

May 11th, 2011 sadly we lose original bass player from Foreigner, Ed Gagliardi. Ed had been fighting with cancer for many years and unfortunately, lost his battle.

Today in 1995 a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan in Austin, Texas. Stevie’s brother Jimmie Vaughan performs with Eric Clapton, BB King, Buddy Guy and Robert Cray. All of them had been with Stevie and played with him at his final concert in August of 1990.

On this date in 1972 John Lennon is a guest on The Dick Cavett show. During the show he mentions that he is being monitored by the FBI. It turns out, he was telling the truth.

A couple birthdays on the Rock calendar today. Born today in 1947, one of the drummers from The Allman Brothers Band, the late Butch Trucks. Born today in 1941 singer for The Animals, Eric Burdon.

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