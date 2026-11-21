Rock History discussing Green Day, Aerosmith, Billy Idol, Queen, David Bowie, and REO Speedwagon November 21st, 1995, that Billy Joe Armstrong busted, 1991 Aerosmith in flames, 1987 Billy Idol covering, 1981 Queen and David Bowie on top, 1980 an REO Speedwagon big release and 1975 Queen at the opera.

November 21st, 1995, that Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day is arrested after mooning the audience at one of his concerts. He’s charged with indecent exposure and fined $141.50.

Today in 1991, Aerosmith play “Walk This Way” on the “Flamin’ Moe’s” episode of The Simpsons.

Today in 1987, “Mony Mony” by Billy Idol replaces “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany at #1 on the singles charts. Both songs originally done by Tommy James and the Shondells in the 1960s.

Today in 1981, Queen’s collaboration with David Bowie, “Under Pressure”, goes to #1 on the charts. It’s their first chart topper since Bohemian Rhapsody.

Today in 1980, REO Speedwagon released their album “Hi Infidelity.” It includes hits like “Take It on the Run” and “Keep On Loving You.” It eventually goes to #1 where it stays there for 15 weeks and it goes 10 times platinum.

Today in 1975, Queen released their album, “A Night at the Opera.” This includes their monster hit, their classic “Bohemian Rhapsody”, as well as a hit like “You’re My Best Friend.”

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