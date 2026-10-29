Rock History discussing Guns N’ Roses, Deep Purple, John Lennon, Duane Allman and Kevin Dubrow

October 29th, 1996, that Axl Rose announces that Guns N’ Roses will no longer have Slash as a member of the band. Now really, it’s inconceivable to picture the band going forward without Slash, but they do just that. And it’s 20 years, 2016, before Slash returns to the band, which he does for the Not in His Lifetime tour.

Today in 1984, Deep Purple released their album “Perfect Strangers.” It contains the hit “Knocking at Your Back Door.”

Today in 1973, John Lennon releases the single “Mind Games” and the album of the same name in the US. And when you take a look at the album, the artwork on the cover done by John himself.

Today in 1971, we lose Duane Allman. Talk about an amazing guitar player who was invited by Eric Clapton to be a part of Derek and the Dominoes. And that’s not the only other person or group that he recorded with. He did a lot of studio work as well, and he’s still missed to this day.

And then we take a look at the calendar. We find a rock birthday on it. Born today in 1955. The late singer from Quiet Riot, Kevin Dubrow.

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