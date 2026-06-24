Rock History discussing Guns N’ Roses and The FBI, Billy Joel, Mick Fleetwood and Jeff Beck

June 24th, 2008, there is a blogger who has a couple of finished tracks from Guns N’ Roses “Chinese Democracy” album. The album is not completed, it’s not released. There ‘s been rumors through the years that there is going to be a release that never seems to materealize and the band has really been working on it for a long time. So the blogger decides to leak the tracks online. What happens next is very common. He receives a cease and desist letter. What happens after that, very uncommon, as the FBI shows up at his house to discuss the leak of the tracks online. Then just five months later, after more than a decade of waiting, Guns N’ Roses finally release “Chinese Democracy.”

Today in 1992 Billy Joel finally gets his high school diploma from Hicksville High School on Long Island in New York. He was originally supposed to graduate in 1967. What delayed his diploma 25 years? An English credit.

We find a couple Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. Born today in 1947 drummer and the man who lends his last name to the name of the band, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac. We also remember the late, great Jeff Beck, an extraordinary guitarist who was born today in 1944.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here