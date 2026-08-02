Rock History discussing James Jamerson, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Dylan and Garth Hudson August 2nd, 1983 we remember James Jamerson, 1971 the beginning of the end for Creedence Clearwater Revival, 1962 Bob Dylan becomes himself and we remember Garth Hudson of The Band on his birthday.

August 2nd, 1983, it’s a sad day. We lose an amazing musician, James Jamerson. Now, if the name doesn’t jump out at you right away, he was part of the house band for Motown Records. They were known as the Funk Brothers. And James had an amazing feel and played all these bass lines from so many hits that you know, songs by Marvin Gaye, by Smokey Robinson, by the Supremes. His bass got everybody moving in the 60s. And if you really go back and listen to those records, you find out that the bass lines was one of the things that made them so different and so much fun.

Today in 1971, Creedence Clearwater Revival, at this point, they’re only a trio and they start out on their final tour. There’s been a lot of fighting in the band and it just gets worse and worse so that by the time the tour is over, the band is done and John Fogerty ends up going on to a solo career.

On this day in 1962, Bob Dylan, quite literally becomes Bob Dylan. Now he was born Robert Zimmerman, but it was today in 62 that he changed his name to Bob Dylan.

And born today in 1937 the late Garth Hudson, keyboardist from The Band.

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