Rock History discussing Jeff Porcaro, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Def Leppard, Aerosmith and more August 5th, 1992 we remember Jeff Porcaro of Toto, 1980 a crime for Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, 1979 Def Leppard on the dotted line, 1972 Clive Davis and Aerosmith, 1962 we lose Marilyn Monroe and a birthday shared by Pat Smear of Foo Fighters and Rick Derringer.

August 5th, 1992. Unfortunately, we lose drummer from Toto, Jeff Porcaro. Not just a member of the band, but also a session drummer who’s played on a ton of hits. He passes away from a heart attack at only 38 years old.

Today in 1980, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo released their album, “Crimes of Passion”, which features Pat’s signature song, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”

On this date in 1979, Phonogram Records signed Def Leppard to their first recording contract.

Today in 1972, the late Clive Davis, music mogul, goes to Max’s Kansas City in New York City. He catches a set by Aerosmith. He is so impressed, he immediately signs them to a record deal for $125,000. That doesn’t really sound like a large amount of money now, but in 1972, it was a big deal.

On this date in 1962, unfortunately, Marilyn Monroe passes away. Many people don’t think of her as a singer, although she did do some singing. She was also the subject of a number of songs, especially Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind.”

And then we take a look at the calendar and find a couple rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1959, guitarist from Foo Fighters, Pat Smear, and born today in 1947, the late Rick Derringer, Not just a solo artist, but also a member of the Edgar Winter Group, as well as The McCoys. You know, the guys who had the hit with “Hang On Sloopy.”

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