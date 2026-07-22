Rock History discussing Jim Morrison and The Doors, and happy birthday Don Henley and George Clinton

July 22nd, 1971, The Doors album, “LA Woman”, is certified gold. This is the band returning to their Blues roots. You listen to some of the songs, “LA Woman”, of course, the title track, “Love Her Madly”, “The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)”, “Crawling Kingsnake”, “Riders on the Storm.” And very interesting about “Riders on the Storm.” Give it a listen. Pay attention. Two different vocal tracks on this. One that Jim Morrison sings and one that he whispers. And he really gives this song its eerie, spooky kind of feeling. And you hear them both clear as a bell. Now, this is the last album that Jim does with the band before he passes. In fact, after its release, it’s only a few more months before Jim is gone. And if you listen to the lyrics, you can really hear his desire to leave L.A. And who knows what effect that would have had on The Doors music if Jim Morrison had moved out of Los Angeles.

A couple of Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. One of the founding members of The Eagles, Mr. Don Henley, and the leader of Parliament Funkadelic, George Clinton.

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