Rock History discussing Marianne Faithfull, Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix and The Monkees and Jaimoe

July 8th, 1969, Marianne Faithfull, actress and singer, girlfriend at the time of Mick Jagger. In fact, the two of them were currently a movie. She tries to take her own life by taking barbiturates. Luckily she doesn’t succeed, but she does end up in a coma. When she comes out of the coma, she tells many of her friends “Wild horses couldn’t drag me away.” Mick takes that, sits down with keith Richards and together they come up with the Stones song “Wild Horses.”

Today in 1967 Jimi Hendrix does his first show as an opening act for The Monkees in Jacksonville, Florida. This could probably best be described as a musical train wreck. The music of the two acts really doesn’t jive well together. Plus, most of the people who were coming to see The Monkees are more towards children’s ages with their parents. And they really don’t know what to make of Jimi, especially when he sets his guitar on fire. They do seven more shows together before the two acts decide to go their seperate ways.

Today we have to wish a happy birthday to Johnny Lee Johnson, born on this date in 1944. He did at one point change his name to Jai Johanny Johanson. Most people just know him as Jaimoe, drummer from The Allman Brothers Band.

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