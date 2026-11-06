Rock History discussing Meat Loaf, Blue Oyster Cult, Aerosmith, Corey Glover and Glenn Frey November 6, 1993 Meat Loaf on top, 1976 Blue Oyster Cult’s highest, 1970 a first for Aerosmith and a birthday shared by Corey Glover and Glenn Frey.

November 6, 1993. Meat Loaf goes to number one on the charts with “I’d Do Anything for Love (but I Won’t Do That).” Now, the version of this that opens Meatloaf’s album, “Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell”, clocks in at over 12 minutes long, but they cut the single down to 5 minutes and 13 seconds.

Today in 1976, Blue Oyster Cult score their biggest hit when “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” clocks in at #12 on the charts. A lot of people suggest that the song is about suicide. It’s actually about reuniting with loved ones in the afterlife. And yes, it’s also that song from that skit on Saturday Night Live about wanting more cowbell.

Today in 1970, Aerosmith played their very first show. They do it at Nipmuc Regional High School in Menden, Massachusetts.

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar, find a couple birthdays on it. Born today in 1964 in Brooklyn, New York. Singer from Living Colour, Corey Glover, and born today in 1948. Solo artist, member of The Eagles, and one-time member of Bob Seger’s backup band, the late Glenn Frey.

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