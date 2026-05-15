Rock History discussing Nils Lofgren and The E Street Band, The Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac May 15th, 1984 Nils Lofgren joins up, 1976 The Rolling Stones got to the top and sign on the dotted line, 1975 a first for Fleetwood Mac.

May 15th, 1984 member of the band Grin and solo artist Nils Lofgren now becomes a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. This is just a few weeks before the realease of “Born In The U.S.A.” and the launch of the tour. Nils does not play on the album, but he does play on the entire tour. One of the nightly occurrences on the tour, is that Nils does a back flip from a mini trampoline on the stage. Now Nils is still touring with The E Street Band, but is no longer doing back flips on the stage, considering how many years it’s been since 1984.

Today in 1976 The Rolling Stones go to #1 on the album chart with their album “Black And Blue.”

On this date in 1975 Fleetwood Mac do their first ever show with their new members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. Absolutely a welcome added addition to the band that certainly changed their fortunes.

Today in 1963 The Rolling Stones sign with Decca Records in London. The thing that makes this very interesting is that a year earlier Decca Records passed on this other British band, The Beatles.

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