Rock History discussing Queen, Chrissie Hynde, George Harrison, The Who, The Police and Bobby Dall November 2nd, 2018 Queen on the big screen, 1995 Chrissie Hynde on TV, 1987 George Harrison in the clouds, 1979 The Who on the big screen, 1978 The Police debut, and happy birthday Bobby Dall.

November 2nd, 2018. The Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” opens in theaters. It stars Rami Malek playing Freddie Mercury. The film goes on to win four Oscars, including Best Actor for Malek.

Today in 1995, Chrissy Hynde of The Pretenders guest stars on “Friends”, an episode entitled “The One with the Baby on the Bus.” She sings the song “Angel of the Morning” and even sits down with actress Lisa Kudrow, who plays the character Phoebe, to learn a song from the show, “Smelly Cat.”

Today in 1987, George Harrison releases his album “Cloud 9.” This is a great comeback album for George and even includes the number one hit, “Got My Mind Set on You.”

Today in 1979, The Who film “Quadrophenia” opens in theaters and if you watch the film, you may recognize Sting playing a part in the film.

Today in 1978, The Police released their debut album, “Outlandos d’Amour”, which includes songs like “So Lonely”, “Can’t Stand Losing You”, and the classic from the band “Roxanne”.

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar. We find a birthday on it. Born today in 1963. Bassist from Poison, Bobby Dall.

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