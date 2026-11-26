November 26, 1983. Quiet Riot go to number one on the album charts with “Metal Health.” This is a big deal. This is the first heavy metal album to capture the number one spot on the charts, and it’s one of only six albums that do that in 1983. Because Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, when it went to number one, it stayed there for 22 weeks, and The Police hit number one with “Synchronicity”, which stayed there for 17 weeks. Of course, the album has a couple big hits on it. The title track, “Bang Your Head (Mental Health)”, and the song that’s probably their signature tune, even though it’s a cover of Slade’s “Cum On Feel the Noize.”

And then today in 1976, The Sex Pistols released their very first single, “Anarchy in the UK.” It is absolutely a game changer and it influences a ton of musicians in the US and the UK.

Today in 1971, Yes released their 4th album, “Fragile.” It’s their first one with their new keyboard player, Rick Wakeman, and it also features a couple enduring hits like “Long Distance Runaround”, and “Roundabout.”

Then we take a look at the calendar, find a birthday hon it, born today in 1945, bassist and a man who gave his name to half of the name of his band. I’m talking about John McVie from Fleetwood Mac.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here