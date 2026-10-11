Rock History discussing Rod Stewart, Dave Grohl, Prince, Kansas and happy birthday Daryl Hall October 11th, 2016 Rod Stewart knighted, 1990 a first for Dave Grohl, 1981 Prince booed, 1977 Kansas reach the point and happy birthday Daryl Hall.

October 11th, 2016. Rod Stewart is knighted at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth. He’s now Sir Roderick David Stewart.

Today in 1990, Dave Grohl makes his first appearance behind the drum kit for Nirvana, a place that he holds until the band is no more.

Today in 1981, The Rolling Stones playing Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Their opening act, Prince. He gets booed off the stage. It’s the last time that Prince makes an appearance as an opening act.

Today in 1977, Kansas released their album “Point Of Know Return.” Songs included on this album, the title track and their acoustic ballad and monster hit “Dust In The Wind.”

Then we take a look at the rock calendar. We find a birthday on it. Born today in 1946, Daryl Hall. of Hall and Oates and also the guy who created Daryl’s House, not just the music venue, but the live web series where he appears with a lot of great rockers.

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