Rock History discussing Rush, Heart, Dick Clark, MTV, members of Yes and Led Zeppelin join forces April 18th, 2013 Rush and Queen enter the Rock Hall, 2012 we lose Dick Clark, 1987 Headbanger’s Ball premieres, 1981 members of Yes and Led Zeppelin make music together.

April 18th, 2013 thousands of fans have their dreams come true as Rush is inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This is really the first time the hall has acknowledged Prog Rock. Also inducted this go round, Heart with the driving force of sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson.

Today in 2012 we lose Dick Clark, music mogul and host of American Bandstand. He passed from a heart attack at 82 years old. In the more than thirty years that he hosted American Bandstand every artist who appeared on the show got a boost in their career. It just showed the power of what Dick Clark could do.

On this date in 1987 MTV shows that they aknowledge that Heavy Metal exists when they debut their program “Headbanger’s Ball.” The very first music video they show is for the Cinderella song “Somebody Save Me.”

Today in 1981 Chris Squire and Alan White of Yes get together with Jimmy Page and Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin to perform together in a studio some music that they’ve written. It seems to go well but the guys from Yes decide to return to the band and a couple years later release the album “90125.” The music that they made together, Jimmy Page has discussed finding the tapes and releasing them. The proposed name for the band was “XYZ.” Suggesting ex Yes and ex Zeppelin.

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