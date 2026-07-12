Rock History discussing Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin, Blind Faith, Eric Carr and Christine McVie July 12th, 1970 Stevie Nicks gets taught by Janis Joplin, 1969 Blind Faith with Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Steve Winwood take over The Garden, and a birthday shared by Eric Carr of Kiss and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac.

July 12th, 1970 Janis Joplin is playing afestival in Santa Clara, California. The opening act is a local band named Fritz. The singer for Fritz is Stevie Nicks. Stevie is blown away by Janis’s performance. And she will freely admit that she learned so much about how to behave on stage and how to handle an audience from everything that she saw Janis Joplin do live.

Today in 1969, Blind Faith play a sold out show at Madison Square Garden. Their debut album hasn’t even been released yet. But the band includes Steve Winwood, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton. Those three well known members of the band, I’m sure have a lot to do with the reason why the show sells out.

We find a couple Rock birthdays on the calendar today. Born today in 1950, the late drummer from Kiss, Eric Carr. Born today in 1943, the late Christine Perfect, who you probably know better as Christine McVie from Fleetwood Mac.

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