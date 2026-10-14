Rock History discussing Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Ozzy, Kiss and AJ Pero of Twisted Sister October 14th, 2007 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on film, 2003 Ozzy seeks treatment, 1978 and 1977 Kiss solo and alive, we remember AJ Pero on his birthday.

October 14th, 2007 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers documentary, “Runnin’ Down a Dream”, premieres at the New York Film Festival. It’s directed by Peter Bogdanovich. It has a four-hour running time. And it really goes back to the early days of the band in Gainesville with a lot of archival footage and a lot of fans are very happy at that and also very happy at how honest Tom is in the documentary. And also included is their homecoming 30th anniversary concert in Gainesville, Florida.

Today in 2003, Ozzy Osbourne seeks treatments for Parkinson’s-like tremors, and he ends up canceling a tour he had coming up. And ultimately, unfortunately, Parkinson’s disease is one of the contributing factors to Ozzy’s death.

Today in 1978, all four Kiss solo albums chart on the same day.

Today in 1977, KISS released their live album, “Alive II”, which was recorded earlier in the year.

And then we take a look at the Rock calendar. We find a birthday on it. Born today in 1959, the late drummer from Twisted Sister, AJ Pero.

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