Rock History discussing Vinnie Paul Abbott, Billy Joel, Neil Young and happy birthday Cyndi Lauper

June 22nd, 2018, sadly we lose drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott. He passes at only 54 years old. At the time he passes he is a member of the band Hellyeah. He also played with the band Damageplan and very famously with Pantera. One of the things about that, that makes it even sadder, and without a doubt our hearts go out to the Abbott family, is that in Pantera with him was his younger brother Dimebag Darrell, who ended up being murdered on stage when he was only 38 years old.

Today in 1990 Billy Joel becomes the first Rock act to play Yankee Stadium. If you look at Billy’s career he’s kind of done a thing with playing at baseball stadiums. He’s payed at Baltimore Orioles, Camden Yards, Fenway Park, and without a doubt, you must know about The Last Play at Shea Stadium, the home of the New York Mets.

On this date in 1979 Neil Young releases his album “Rust Never Sleeps.” A different kind of thing with this album. It’s a live album but it’s all new material. He ends up getting a few hits off it, including “My My Hey Hey”, “Hey Hey My My” and also “Powderfinger.”

We also have to make sure to send birthday greetings to Cyndi Lauper who was born today in 1953.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here