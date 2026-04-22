Rock History discussing The Who, The Blues Brothers, The Troggs, Paul Carrack and Peter Frampton April 22nd, 1993 The Who on Broadway, 1978 The Blues Brothers debut, 1966 The Troggs go wild and happy birthday to Paul Carrack and Peter Frampton.

The Who and The Blues Brothers | Today in Rock April 22

April 22nd, 1993 the Broadway version of The Who’s “Tommy” opens at the St James Theater. It goes on to have a lot of performances before it closes.

Today in 1978 The Blues Brothers make their debut on Saturday Night Live. Not just a great musical act but also the first team from SNL to get a movie.

On this date in 1974 they begin shooting the film vesrion of The Who’s “Tommy.” The first thing they film is Tina Turner as The Acid Queen. Putting together the soundtrack for the film proves to be quite difficult and drives Pete Townshend to a nervous breakdown.

Today in 1966 The Troggs release their hit single “Wild Thing.”

A couple rock birthdays on the calendar for today. Peter Frampton was born today in 1950. Born on this date in 1951, Paul Carrack. Paul is a keyboardist and vocalist. He has sang many hits like “How Long” with Ace, “Tempted” by Squeeze, “The Living Years” with Mike and The Mechanics as well as his solo hit, “I Need You.”

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