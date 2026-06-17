Rock History: The Edge, Megadeth, The Police, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, The Stones and Gregg Rolie June 17th, 2002 The Edge from U2 gets hitched, 1994 Megadeth get canned, 1983 a last for The Police, 1981 Pink Floyd wrap up, 1980 the beginning of the end for Led Zeppelin, 1972 The Stones on top and happy birthday Gregg Rolie.

June 17th, 2002, The Edge gets married for the second time. Who does he marry? The woman who was the belly dancer on U2’s Zoo Tv Tour, which began about 10 years earlier.

Today in 1994 Megadeth is kicked off the tour they are on with Aerosmith, because Dave Mustaine is heard sating in an interview that he believes they should be the headliner.

On this date in 1983 The Police release their monster album “Synchronicity.” It was the final studio album fron the band. It hit #1 in seven countries including the United States and the United Kingdom. The album featured 36 different versions of the cover. Below you can watch a conversation I had with guitarist Andy Summers for the album’s 40th anniversary.

Police guitarist Andy Summers talks to Joe Rock Police guitarist Andy Summers talks to Joe Rock about the band's "Synchronicity" album turning 40

Today in 1981 Pink Floyd play the last of 31 dates on their Wall tour. It’s a very unique show where they erect and tear down a giant wall on the stage while the band is playing the album in it’s entirety. It ends up being Roger Waters last show with the band. They break up in 1983 and continue on a few years later without Roger.

On this date in 1980, Led Zeppelin begin their last tour, in Germany.

Today in 1972 The Rolling Stones go to #1 on the charts with their album “Exile On Main Street.”

On today’s calendar, a Rock Birthday. Born on this day in 1947, keyboardist from Santana and Journey, Gregg Rolie.

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