Rock History, Eric Clapton’s hat trick, Led Zeppelin go gold and Happy Birthday to David Gilmour

March 6th, 2000 Eric Clapton becomes the first artist to be inducted into The Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame three times. He is inducted as a solo artist after already having been inducted as a member of The Yardbirds and Cream.
Today in 1975 Led Zeppelin’s “Physical Graffiti” album goes gold. This is significant being the album was released only about a week and a half before this. Add to that it is more expensive being a double album makes it quite the accomplishment.
Born today in 1946, Pink Floyd guitarist, David Gilmour.