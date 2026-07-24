Rock History goes to the movies with “La Bamba” and “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” July 24th, 1987 Rock on the big screen with Los Lobos, Marshall Crenshaw and Brian Setzer, 1978 Peter Frampton, Aerosmith and more fail where The Beatles succeeded.

July 24th, 1987, the movie “La Bamba” opens in theaters. It’s the story of Richie Valens, who ended up dying in a plane crash along with Buddy Holly in the Big Bopper. The movie becomes a big hit, and the soundtrack does pretty well too. It’s all a lot of recordings of some of Richie’s biggest hits, but done by Los Lobos, as well as a few other songs. Marshall Crenshaw makes an appearance in the movie playing Buddy Holly, and Brian Setzer makes an appearance in the movie playing Eddie Cochran.

Today in 1978, “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, the movie opens. This one is a complete and utter flop. Peter Frampton’s in the movie, Aerosmith, Billy Preston, the Bee Gees. It does not matter how many musical stars they get in the film, it absolutely tanks. But one good thing we did get out of the movie, Aerosmith’s cover of The Beatles Come Together, which is a fantastic version of the song.

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