Rock History: Green Day, George Harrison, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Queen, Felix Cavaliere and more November 29th, 2004 Green Day on the boulevard, 2001 we lose George Harrison, 1988 Guns N’ Roses untruthful, 1986 Bon Jovi on top, 1976 Queen hit #1 and a birthday shared by Barry Goudreau, Ronnie Montrose and Felix Cavaliere.

November 29th, 2004, Green Day released their album “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” They take the title from a famous painting which features James Dean, Humphrey Bogart, Marilyn Monroe, and Elvis Presley in what appears to be a late night diner.

Sadly, today in 2001 we lose George Harrison, obviously a solo artist, but a member of The Beatles, a member of The Traveling Wilburys. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame both as a Beatle and as a solo artist. An amazing songwriter, even though The Beatles didn’t always make use of his songs, they definitely attributed to why he had such a successful solo career.

Today in 1988, Guns N’ Roses released their album “Lies.” It features the singular single from the album in “Patience,” but also songs like “I Used to Love Her” and the controversial “One in a Million.”

Today in 1986, Bon Jovi go to #1 on the charts with “You Give Love a Bad Name,” which gives them their first big hit in the US.

Today in 1975, Queen go to #1 in the UK with “Bohemian Rhapsody” for a record 9 weeks. This also becomes their first big hit in the US when it later makes the top 10.

Then we take a look at the calendar. We find a few rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1951, guitarist from Boston, Barry Goudreau. Born today in 1947, from The Edgar Winter Group and Montrose, Ronnie Montrose, and born today in 1942, singer, keyboardist, songwriter from The Rascals, Felix Cavalieri.

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