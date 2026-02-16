Rock History John Lennon and Chuck Berry together and Elton John releases “Bennie And The Jets”

February 16th, 1972 John Lennon in the midst of his week hosting The Mike Dougls Show on TV has Chuck Berry on as a guest. Being a talk show, they do have a conversation, but they also perform Chuck’s songs “Johnny B Goode” and “Memphis.”
Today in 1974 Elton John releases his single “Bennie And The Jets.” The songs is about a fictional band that Elton’s lyricist Bernie Taupin described as a “proto-sci-fi punk band.” The song is from the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” album. Despite the applause and the live feel of the track, it was recorded in the studio.