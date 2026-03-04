Rock History, John Lennon’s comment and we remember the late Chris Squire of Yes on his birthday March 4th, 1966 John Lennon makes a comment that causes some trouble for The Beatles and 1948 Yes founder and bassist, the late Chris Squire is born.

March 4th, 1966 John Lennn made the infamous comment the The Beatles were more popular than Jesus. The comment caused some issues for the band in the US. There were record burnings and radio stations that refused to play The Beatles. That lead to a press conference where John said “I suppose if I had said television was more popular than Jesus, I would have got away with it. I’m sorry I opened my mouth. I’m not anti-God, anti-Christ, or anti-religion. I was not knocking it. I was not saying we are greater or better.”

Today in 1948 Yes founder and bassist, the late ChrisSquire was born. Suire was the longest serving member of the band, being a part of every album until his passing in June of 2015.