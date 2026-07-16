Rock History on Johnny Winter, John Panozzo, Harry Chapin, Judas Priest, Stewart Copeland and more July 16th, We remember Johnny Winter, Jon Lord of Deep Purple, John Panozzo of Styx and Harry Chapin, 1990 Judas Priest on trial, 1966 Cream rises and happy birthday to drummer from The Police, Stewart Copeland.

July 16th, a bad day if you’re a rocker. We’ve lost many talented people on this date. in 2014 Blues Rock guitarist Johnny Winter passes away. In 2012 we lose Jon Lord, one of the founding members of Deep Purple. in 1996, drummer from Styx, John Panozzo passes away. And we lose Harry Chapin today in 1981.

Today in 1990, the trial begins for Judas Priest. They’re being sued because allegedly one of their songs contains subliminal messages that caused two teenage boys to enter into a suicide pact. The one boy passed away instantly, the other one lingered for a few days before he passed. When it comes right down to it, they get cleared of all charges because the judge says what seems to be a subliminal message to some, really just seems to be an accident of sound in the recording.

On this date in 1966, a super group is born, Eric Clapton from The Yardbirds along with Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker from The Graham Bond Experience get together to form Cream.

We have to say happy birthday today to drummer from The Police, Stewart Copeland, born today in 1952.

Stewart Copeland talks to Joe Rock Stewart Copeland talks to Joe Rock about his upcoming spoken word tour, music, life, parenthood and a lot more.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here