Rock History on Metallica, Dee Dee Ramone, U2, Grand Funk Railroad and happy birthday Nicko McBrain June 5th, 2003 Metallica get angry, 2002 we lose Dee Dee Ramone, 1983 U2 outside, 1971 Grand Funk Railroad beat The Beatles and happy birthday Nicko McBrain.

June 5th, 2003 Metallica release their album “St. Anger.” This an album that digvides their fans as to who likes it and who doesn’t.

Today in 2002, sadly, just eleven weeks after bring inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, we lose bass player and songwriter Dee Dee Ramone of the world famous Ramones.

On this date in 1983 U2 play Red Rocks. The show ends up being filmed and recorded and is released as “Live Under A Blood Red Sky.”

Today in 1971 Grand Funk Railroad break The Beatles record at Shea Stadium for gross sales, because their manager Terry Knight decides to raise ticket prices just enough so they can beat The Beatles.

A Rock birthday on Today’s calendar. Born today in 1952, drummer from Iron Maiden, Nicko McBrain.

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