Rock History Mitch Mitchell, Queen, Hendrix, Buffalo Springfield, Abbey Road, Neil Young and more November 12, 2008 we lose Mitch Mitchell, 1973 a first for Queen, 1968 Jimi Hendrix electric, 1966 Buffalo Springfield worth, 1931 Abbey Road opens, and a birthday shared by David Ellefson, Buck Dharma, Neil Young and Booker T. Jones.

November 12, 2008, that sadly we lose Ronald Mitch Mitchell, drummer for Jimi Hendrix. He passes away at 61 years old.

Today in 1973 in Leeds, England, Queen set out on their very first tour and they do it as an opening act for Mott The Hoople.

Today in 1968, you can find Jimi Hendrix on the cover of his third album, Electric Ladyland. He’s surrounded by a collection of naked women. That album you can only get in England because in the United States it’s released with an alternate cover.

Today in 1966, teens on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles protesting a recent curfew that went into effect. They’re beaten by police and inspires Stephen Stills to write the Buffalo Springfield hit, “For What It’s Worth.”

Today in 1931, Abbey Road Studios opens for business.

Then we take a look at the rock calendar, find a few birthdays on it. Born today in 1964, one-time bassist from Megadeth, Dave Ellefson, born today in 1947 from Blue Oyster Cult, Buck Dharma, born today in 1945, Neil Young, and born today in 1944 from Booker T. and the MGs, Booker T. Jones.

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